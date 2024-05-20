ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

