Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AAN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

