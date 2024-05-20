Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
About Credit Suisse Group
