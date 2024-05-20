Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.