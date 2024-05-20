American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

