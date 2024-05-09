Head-To-Head Contrast: Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mill City Ventures III and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $3.30 million 5.42 -$1.17 million ($0.19) -14.74 Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.85 $107.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III -35.31% -0.58% -0.56% Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Mill City Ventures III on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

