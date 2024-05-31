Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.79 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

