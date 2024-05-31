Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,400 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MPW opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

