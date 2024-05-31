Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 38,660 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,630,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

