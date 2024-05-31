Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

