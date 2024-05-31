Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

