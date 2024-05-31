The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

