Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,483 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 169,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.