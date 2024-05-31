Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.860-9.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.86-9.94 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

