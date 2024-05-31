Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.18, but opened at $64.32. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 1,787,038 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

