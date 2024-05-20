Hovde Group Upgrades Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 155.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

