Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm



Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Further Reading

