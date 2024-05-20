Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.