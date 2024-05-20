SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP

SP Plus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SP stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,204,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,391,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,403 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.