Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE PRME opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

