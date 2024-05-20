StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

