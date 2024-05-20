StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
