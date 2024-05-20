Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

