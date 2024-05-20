B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in B&G Foods by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

