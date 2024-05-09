Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARPS

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.