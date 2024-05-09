Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 61.51%.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

Shares of SSIC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.28. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Silver Spike Investment’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

