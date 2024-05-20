Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE EFN opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.96.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

