AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. American National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

