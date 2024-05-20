Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.42.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

