Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $9.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

