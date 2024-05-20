Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 14.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.