Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $36.59

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Income REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,571,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,323,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 618,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.