NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.07 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

