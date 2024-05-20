Contrasting Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Two and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% LifeMD -14.75% N/A -49.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A LifeMD $152.55 million 2.15 -$20.60 million ($0.74) -10.50

This table compares Pono Capital Two and LifeMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pono Capital Two and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 5 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Risk & Volatility

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

