Citigroup Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera Announces Dividend

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$36.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$36.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.