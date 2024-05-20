Citigroup Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY
Keyera Stock Performance
Keyera Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.