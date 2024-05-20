Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

HBAN stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

