Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.