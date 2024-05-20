Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1,799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.