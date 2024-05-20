Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 3.1 %

CBD stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

