Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $38.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
