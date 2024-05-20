Reviewing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meta Platforms and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 3 37 2 2.89 Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $509.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 71.11%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meta Platforms and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 32.06% 32.03% 21.21% Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 8.87 $39.10 billion $17.41 27.11 Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.32 $7.24 million $0.01 980.98

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Meta Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Integral Ad Science on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

