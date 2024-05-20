Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $40.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000.
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.29. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
