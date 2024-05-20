Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $62.25

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

