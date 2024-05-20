Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Daiwa America to “Moderate Buy”

Daiwa America cut shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

DADA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 74.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 43.3% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 518,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

