CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.36.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
