CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.36.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment comprises approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

