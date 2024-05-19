Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.29. 6,467,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

