Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $532.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $534.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.