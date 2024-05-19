3,869 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.19 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

