Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.