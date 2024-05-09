Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.81 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
Recon Technology Company Profile
