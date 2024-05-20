Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $109.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.24.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,005. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.