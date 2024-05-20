Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$67.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8194726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

